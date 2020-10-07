Advertisement

One family checking off an item in their mothers bucket list

Karen and Patrick Knowles taking a unique photo of Mount Rushmore.
Karen and Patrick Knowles taking a unique photo of Mount Rushmore.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mount Rushmore is a popular destination in the Black Hills typically bringing people in from all over the globe.

And while travel might be seeing a bit of a downturn right now, that isn’t stopping many in the region from visiting the American monument including one family from Missouri.

Karen and Patrick Knowles retired and then bought a motor home to travel the country.

Although the Knowles are missing the usual crowds during this atypical tourism season, they’re glad that they are still able to take in the views.

And they have a deeply personal reason for coming to the Black Hills. Karen’s mom passed away a few years ago leaving one thing on her bucket list unmarked, visiting Mount Rushmore.

Now she’s here with her family finishing out her mother’s list.

“It’s amazing. My brother-in-law Timmy Parker said he was walking to it and he said never in a million years did I ever think I’d ever see this in person, seen it on TV, watch it on travel channel, we see all that stuff. But to see it in person, it’s magnificent," says Karen.

The Knowles family says they can’t wait to eventually bring their grandkids to the Black Hills.

