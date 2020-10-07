Near record warmth on Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are mostly clear tonight as temperatures stay relatively mild. Low temperatures will be in the 40s for many with a few near 50° in and around the Black Hills.

Mostly sunny skies continue Thursday as much warmer air returns. Highs will be in the 80s for many. Rapid City could see a high right around 85°, which could flirt with the record high, which is 85° set back in 1954. Warm, but not record breaking warmth will continue Friday and Saturday, where highs will be near or in the 80s both days. Plenty of sunshine to continue into the first half of the weekend.

Sunday will be a different story, as clouds return to the area along with the chance of a few showers. Rain changes Sunday are looking less likely as we get closer, so hopefully we can get a little rain out of this system. The last time we had measurable rain was Saturday, September 12. Dry weather is expected all next week with plenty of sunshine. It will be a little breezy early on with cooler air, as highs will be near 60° Monday and Tuesday.

