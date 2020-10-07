Motorcyclist cited for reckless driving after hitting vehicle in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was cited for reckless driving without a license plate by Rapid City Police after the bike struck a vehicle Tuesday.

Around 7:55 a.m. on Oct. 6, RCPD arrived at Jackson Boulevard and Central Boulevard to address the accident.

The rider, Trevor Prins, 19-years-old from Rapid City, was transported to the hospital by a medical unit for injuries sustained in the crash.

Witnesses say Prins was “weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed eastbound on Jackson Boulevard” before colliding into a vehicle turning from Central Boulevard.

