Lost cat found 23 months after Calif. wildfire

By KRCR Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MAGALIA, Calif. (KRCR) - A California woman believed her beloved cat was gone for good after he disappeared during a wildfire in 2018. Almost two years later, he finally found his way back.

When the fire came their way, Lindsy Metz had 30 minutes to gather her children, a few important belongings, and all her pets. However, her 8-year-old cat Artemis had different plans.

“He was right there by the door and I went to go get him, and I ran up on him too quick, and he bolted,” Metz said.

The fire destroyed the family’s house and Metz thought, more likely than not, Artemis.

“It was devastating,” Metz said.

Metz searched and searched, calling on any missing black cats she saw.

“I mean, it really got to the point where my family said, ‘You have to move on,’” she said.

Then, on Sept. 18, nearly 23 months since he disappeared, Metz saw Artemis, or who she thought was Artemis, on a friend’s Facebook page. After checking for a few tell-tale signs that only its owner would know, Metz determined she’d finally found Artemis.

“Oh yeah, a piece of my heart is back where it belonged. I definitely felt like I had a huge hole in not knowing, in not having closure if he was alive or if he was gone,” Metz said.

It appeared Artemis had only strayed a few miles away from their home, waiting to be found.

The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.