Cooking Beef with Eric - Beef and Broccoli

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This delicious recipe comes from South Dakota Cattlewoman Karla Pazour. It is super simple and super delicious, and is pretty much done in one skillet!

First, slice about a pound of sirloin steak into 1/4″ slices. Brown in a tablespoon of oil in a skillet over medium high heat.

When browned, pour off any excess fat, then add a can of tomato soup, 3 tablespoons of soy sauce, a tablespoon of white vinegar, a teaspoon of garlic powder or granulated garlic and a quarter teaspoon of red pepper flakes. Also add 3 cups of broccoli, fresh or frozen then steamed. Cook until broccoli is tender and beef is fully cooked.

Serve over a bed of rice.

