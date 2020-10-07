Businesses like Northern Hills Cinema have made adjustments due to the pandemic

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Many business owners had to get creative and figure out new ways to keep businesses going in a safe manner throughout the pandemic.

Movie theaters, in particular, have had to make some adjustments.

At the Northern Hills Cinema, they say that cleaning was a top priority before the pandemic, and that continues.

To allow for social distancing, they have taken out every other row in all theaters, creating a six-foot distance between customers.

Any group that comes in can sit together, but if people aren’t a part of the same group, they should leave at least two chairs between them, allowing people to take off their masks and enjoy the movie theater experience.

“That being said, even when we’re full house, we still only have 30 to 40 people in a theater that is designed to normally seat between 100 to 250 people. So even though it’s considered a full house now, we’re still very socially distant,” says the general manager for Northern Hills Cinema, Nicole Valentine.

When people first walk into the theaters, masks are recommended, but they’re not required.

Staff will always be wearing masks, and there are plexiglass barriers in place at the registers.

Staff will also go into the theaters between every show and clean the entire room.

