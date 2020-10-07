Advertisement

Businesses like Northern Hills Cinema have made adjustments due to the pandemic

Precautions are in place at Northern Hills Cinema.
Precautions are in place at Northern Hills Cinema.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Many business owners had to get creative and figure out new ways to keep businesses going in a safe manner throughout the pandemic.

Movie theaters, in particular, have had to make some adjustments.

At the Northern Hills Cinema, they say that cleaning was a top priority before the pandemic, and that continues.

To allow for social distancing, they have taken out every other row in all theaters, creating a six-foot distance between customers.

Any group that comes in can sit together, but if people aren’t a part of the same group, they should leave at least two chairs between them, allowing people to take off their masks and enjoy the movie theater experience.

“That being said, even when we’re full house, we still only have 30 to 40 people in a theater that is designed to normally seat between 100 to 250 people. So even though it’s considered a full house now, we’re still very socially distant,” says the general manager for Northern Hills Cinema, Nicole Valentine.

When people first walk into the theaters, masks are recommended, but they’re not required.

Staff will always be wearing masks, and there are plexiglass barriers in place at the registers.

Staff will also go into the theaters between every show and clean the entire room.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri family checks Mount Rushmore off bucket list for their mom

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Stabbing near the Journey Museum sends one male to hospital

Updated: 7 hours ago
Tuesday night stabbing sends one person to Monument Health

News

One family checking off an item in their mothers bucket list

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Knowles family says they can’t wait to eventually bring their grandkids to the Black Hills.

News

Sioux Pottery gets opportunity to to visit the White House

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The President’s COVID diagnosis kept the art in South Dakota, rather than in the presence of Trump and the First Lady.

Latest News

News

Tunnels across the Southern Black Hills are being inspected

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Black Hills are filled with twists and turns taking you to some of the most beautiful places, but getting you there safely is key.

News

Remember to have fun but play it safe this hunting season

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Hunting season is underway in South Dakota which can mean accidents if people aren’t properly prepared.

News

Spearfish residents will soon have up to the minute snowplow and garbage tuck progress information right at their fingertips

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
A new tracking feature for people in Spearfish.

News

Multiple people dead after I-90 crash Tuesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis.

News

Rep. Johnson introduces bill to reform cattle industry through transparency

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The PRICE Act bill aims to bring transparency and clarity to the beef business.

News

Active COVID-19 cases drop, hospitalizations rise in South Dakota Tuesday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The number of people who recovered from COVID-19 beat new cases for the first time in almost a week.