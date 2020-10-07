Advertisement

A Bit Cooler Today, but Unseasonably Warm Again on Thursday!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After near record highs on Tuesday, today should be a bit cooler with highs in the 70s as a weak “backdoor” cold front has snuck through the area. Still, 70s is above normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow will be warmer again with near record highs in the 80s expected. Fire danger will be elevated again on Thursday.

Another weak front will drop temperatures Friday, but a stronger system will move through Sunday and Monday with a few showers and a return to normal, Fall-like temperatures next week. Unfortunately, this system is looking drier for us as it moves from the Rockies into the plains.

