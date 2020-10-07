10 more COVID-19-related deaths in South Dakota, state records 609 new cases Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials confirmed 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota as active cases and current hospitalizations jumped Wednesday.

The new deaths bring the state’s total deaths due to the coronavirus to 258, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Codington and Pennington counties each saw two additional deaths Wednesday. The remaining victims were residents of Beadle, Lake, Lincoln, Meade, Turner and Union counties.

Officials confirmed 609 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in South Dakota to 25,906. Active cases rose by 332 to 4,511, marking a new record high in active cases in the state.

Wednesday’s new case report includes a change in the way the Department of Health records new cases, according to State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton. The state is now measuring probable cases, following the guidelines of the CDC’s national surveillance case definition. Clayton said probable cases are measured in by factoring in antigen testing.

On Wednesday, the state had 47 probable cases. These cases were added to the 562 cases confirmed through regular testing to reach the total of 609. Clayton said the Department of Health also factored in probable cases to its total known case count, which added 421 cases. When added to the daily count, total cases rose by a total of 1,030 on Wednesday.

Current hospitalizations rose by 23 to 273. Health officials say COVID-19 patients are occupying 11% of the state’s hospital beds and 18% of the state’s ICU beds. Currently, 39% of hospital beds as 21% of ICU beds are still available.

In a briefing Wednesday, Clayton said of the 254 inmates and staff at the South Dakota women’s prison in Pierre, 183 have recovered.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.