Urban hen supports still don’t know if bird is the word

Reading of the hens ordinance moves on to city council
By Jeff Voss
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After a lengthy discussion at City Council, Rapid City citizens will have to wait a bit longer to see urban chickens in city limits

Councilmember Laura Armstrong brought forth a motion to table the vote on urban hens until the second council meeting next month which will be held on November 16th, This will allow for more time to work on language, and talk to the Humane Society on the ordinance.

The motion was passed by a vote of 6 to 3.

