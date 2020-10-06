Advertisement

Unseasonably Warm Weather through the Rest of the Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 6, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dry and warm weather continues this week as high pressure builds into the area. Highs will be in the 80s today, which in some cases will be up to 20 degrees above normal!

A weak “backdoor” cold from will sneak in from the northeast tonight and Wednesday, so temperatures will be a tad cooler. But warm 80s return for many of us Thursday and Friday.

We’re still expecting a strong system to race into the Rockies and plains late Sunday and Monday. Showers will be possible along with a return to normal Fall temperatures.

