Advertisement

Spearfish residents will soon have up to the minute snowplow and garbage tuck progress information right at their fingertips

New safety feature in Spearfish
Spearfish residents will soon be able to track the progress of snowplows and garbage trucks.
Spearfish residents will soon be able to track the progress of snowplows and garbage trucks.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - To drive or not to drive in heavy snow? Spearfish residents will soon have up to the minute snowplow progress tracked on their smartphone or laptop before they even leave their garage.

“The way that we have it currently set up is they will navigate to the city of Spearfish’s website, and there will be a link on that website that will take them to an alternate site, and then they will see data real-time as the trucks drive around,” says the Spearfish public works director, Dustin Lee.

When it comes to the snowplows, Lee says they will turn every street in the area red before the snowfalls.

“Then, as we send out our plows, the system is smart enough to know when the plow is down when the plow is up. So while they’re driving across the street with the plow down, that will turn that street from red to green. And then people will know that their street are now plowed,” says Lee.

The new trackers won’t only help the public; it will also be an added tool for Lee and his crew.

“You can put your plows wherever they need to go just by looking at the map. It saves on the confusion when people are calling in. They’re having to pull over to the side of the road. Call into our command center and say I just plowed Woodland Loop. Now, they don’t have to do that anymore. We can look immediately, see that that street is green, and I can dispatch them to a different area,” says Lee.

It will work the same on garbage day. When garbage trucks drive around the area, the map will start red and turn to green as the trash is picked up.

“For some reason, you woke up a little bit later on Monday, and that was your trash day. You can log in real quick see if the truck had already passed your house and if you had time to run out and put your trash can at the end of the driveway,” says Lee.

The goal is to have the system up and running by the end of next week.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri family checks Mount Rushmore off bucket list for their mom

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Stabbing near the Journey Museum sends one male to hospital

Updated: 7 hours ago
Tuesday night stabbing sends one person to Monument Health

News

One family checking off an item in their mothers bucket list

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Knowles family says they can’t wait to eventually bring their grandkids to the Black Hills.

News

Sioux Pottery gets opportunity to to visit the White House

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The President’s COVID diagnosis kept the art in South Dakota, rather than in the presence of Trump and the First Lady.

News

Businesses like Northern Hills Cinema have made adjustments due to the pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Movie theaters, in particular, have had to make some adjustments.

Latest News

News

Tunnels across the Southern Black Hills are being inspected

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Black Hills are filled with twists and turns taking you to some of the most beautiful places, but getting you there safely is key.

News

Remember to have fun but play it safe this hunting season

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Hunting season is underway in South Dakota which can mean accidents if people aren’t properly prepared.

News

Multiple people dead after I-90 crash Tuesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis.

News

Rep. Johnson introduces bill to reform cattle industry through transparency

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The PRICE Act bill aims to bring transparency and clarity to the beef business.

News

Active COVID-19 cases drop, hospitalizations rise in South Dakota Tuesday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The number of people who recovered from COVID-19 beat new cases for the first time in almost a week.