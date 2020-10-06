Advertisement

Should South Dakota legalize marijuana? Both sides speak

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Election day is less than a month away and some important issues are on the ballot in South Dakota.

Voters will decide if recreational and medicinal marijuana should be legal in the state.

The pros and cons of legalizing marijuana in South Dakota were made clear at a Downtown Rotary Club meeting in Sioux Falls Monday, all trying to answer the question ‘Should South Dakota legalize marijuana?’

Amendment A would legalize the recreational use of marijuana in South Dakota, something that former U.S. Attorney Brendan Johnson says is a good thing.

“We are spending way too much time incarcerating people for marijuana use, we’re ruining too many lives, and it’s costing us far too much. In addition, one of the great benefits of marijuana, according to the South Dakota legislative research council, will put $30 million a year in new revenue into the state of South Dakota,” said Johnson.

Johnson says 1 in every 10 arrests in South Dakota is for marijuana use.

On the opposition, South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, David Owen, worries that legalizing marijuana for those 21 and older will have an increase in usage among children and won’t necessarily help the state’s economy.

“We will see a focus creation of marijuana jobs and a slow deuteriation of other jobs, this does not make South Dakota wealthier. When it comes to incarceration, the legislature can decriminalize marijuana anytime,” Owen said.

Initiated Measure 26 is also on the ballot this fall, and would legalize the medical use of marijuana.

Something that Psychiatric Clinical Pharmacist, Jeremy Daniel, says there is some positive evidence for.

“It’s kind of a mixed bag, and it really depends on what disease state you are looking at. For some diseases such as seizures, or chronic pain, or multiple sclerosis there is a good bit of evidence that demonstrates positive results in patients,” said Daniel.

Daniel mentions that with the positives, there is some lack of evidence as well.

“I think one of the big negatives is just the lack of research in the area. I feel like we have a lot of research with CBD, just solely one of the pieces of the marijuana plant, but a lot of the marijuana plant research is really lacking,” Daniel added.

You can find the official wording and content of Initiated Measure 26 and Amendment A at the Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri family checks Mount Rushmore off bucket list for their mom

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Stabbing near the Journey Museum sends one male to hospital

Updated: 7 hours ago
Tuesday night stabbing sends one person to Monument Health

News

One family checking off an item in their mothers bucket list

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Knowles family says they can’t wait to eventually bring their grandkids to the Black Hills.

News

Sioux Pottery gets opportunity to to visit the White House

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The President’s COVID diagnosis kept the art in South Dakota, rather than in the presence of Trump and the First Lady.

News

Businesses like Northern Hills Cinema have made adjustments due to the pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Movie theaters, in particular, have had to make some adjustments.

Latest News

News

Tunnels across the Southern Black Hills are being inspected

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Black Hills are filled with twists and turns taking you to some of the most beautiful places, but getting you there safely is key.

News

Remember to have fun but play it safe this hunting season

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Hunting season is underway in South Dakota which can mean accidents if people aren’t properly prepared.

News

Spearfish residents will soon have up to the minute snowplow and garbage tuck progress information right at their fingertips

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
A new tracking feature for people in Spearfish.

News

Multiple people dead after I-90 crash Tuesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis.

News

Rep. Johnson introduces bill to reform cattle industry through transparency

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The PRICE Act bill aims to bring transparency and clarity to the beef business.

News

Active COVID-19 cases drop, hospitalizations rise in South Dakota Tuesday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The number of people who recovered from COVID-19 beat new cases for the first time in almost a week.