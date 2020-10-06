Advertisement

Multiple people dead after I-90 crash Tuesday

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis.
Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis.(Jeff Voss)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Update: The South Dakota Highway Patrol confirms that 3 people died in the wreck on I-90 Tuesday afternoon. We don’t have a lot of details at this point ... but we do know that the car involved was heading east on I-90.

It appears there was a semi-truck somehow involved in the accident as well.

The Highway Patrol says they will be releasing more information about the crash later tonight.

A fatal crash left multiple people dead after a vehicle crash in Lawrence County Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis. Allegedly, the vehicle rear-ended a semi-truck at a high speed.

Traffic is backed up while officers are on-scene.

We will update the story as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri family checks Mount Rushmore off bucket list for their mom

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Stabbing near the Journey Museum sends one male to hospital

Updated: 7 hours ago
Tuesday night stabbing sends one person to Monument Health

News

One family checking off an item in their mothers bucket list

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Knowles family says they can’t wait to eventually bring their grandkids to the Black Hills.

News

Sioux Pottery gets opportunity to to visit the White House

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The President’s COVID diagnosis kept the art in South Dakota, rather than in the presence of Trump and the First Lady.

News

Businesses like Northern Hills Cinema have made adjustments due to the pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Movie theaters, in particular, have had to make some adjustments.

Latest News

News

Tunnels across the Southern Black Hills are being inspected

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Black Hills are filled with twists and turns taking you to some of the most beautiful places, but getting you there safely is key.

News

Remember to have fun but play it safe this hunting season

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Hunting season is underway in South Dakota which can mean accidents if people aren’t properly prepared.

News

Spearfish residents will soon have up to the minute snowplow and garbage tuck progress information right at their fingertips

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
A new tracking feature for people in Spearfish.

News

Rep. Johnson introduces bill to reform cattle industry through transparency

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The PRICE Act bill aims to bring transparency and clarity to the beef business.

News

Active COVID-19 cases drop, hospitalizations rise in South Dakota Tuesday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The number of people who recovered from COVID-19 beat new cases for the first time in almost a week.