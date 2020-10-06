Multiple people dead after I-90 crash Tuesday

LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Update: The South Dakota Highway Patrol confirms that 3 people died in the wreck on I-90 Tuesday afternoon. We don’t have a lot of details at this point ... but we do know that the car involved was heading east on I-90.

It appears there was a semi-truck somehow involved in the accident as well.

The Highway Patrol says they will be releasing more information about the crash later tonight.

A fatal crash left multiple people dead after a vehicle crash in Lawrence County Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis. Allegedly, the vehicle rear-ended a semi-truck at a high speed.

Traffic is backed up while officers are on-scene.

