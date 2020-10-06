Advertisement

History of Boarding School in Rapid City

Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A special presentation to part of the Rapid City Council showed the inconvenient truth on the history of Rapid City.

Volunteers and Dr. Eric Zimmer have spent the better part of 7 years researching the history of Native Americans and their treatment in Rapid City, the study focused around the boarding school in Rapid City and trying to locate unmarked graves of Native youth but has turned into a much larger project. One that people hope will show the younger generations what events have transpired right in their own backyard.

“We don’t want our grandchildren, our children, our great-grandchildren to live what we lived through here in Rapid City here as Native people. We want to make it better for them, but not just them but the whole of Rapid City,” Bev Warne, Volunteer, says

The group’s next step is to make a Children’s Memorial for the kids who died at the boarding school as the group now believes they know where some of those bodies are buried.

