Eskimo Pie changes name to Edy’s Pie

Eskimo is considered ‘derogatory’
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(CNN) – The chocolate-covered ice cream bars known as Eskimo Pies have a new name.

The name change comes after Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, which makes the treat, acknowledged its original name was offensive.

The name “Eskimo” has long been used by non-native groups to refer collectively to Inuit and Yupik people, according to the Alaska Native Language Center at the University of Alaska.

“This name is considered derogatory in many other places because it was given by non-Inuit people and was said to mean ‘eater of raw meat,’” it said.

Several companies have said they would change their logos shortly after the police killing of George Floyd, which ignited a nationwide conversation on race.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

