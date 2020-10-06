Advertisement

Active COVID-19 cases drop, hospitalizations rise in South Dakota Tuesday

The number of people who recovered from COVID-19 beat new cases for the first time in almost a week.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reached a record high Tuesday, according to South Dakota Department of Health metrics.

The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed an additional 278 coronavirus cases in the state, bringing total known cases to 24,876. However, active cases fell by 95 to 4,179 due to new recoveries. The number of people who recovered from COVID-19 beat new cases for the first time in almost a week.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 rose by nine to 250 Tuesday, the highest since the coronavirus was first detected in South Dakota. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 10% of the state’s hospital beds and 20% of the state’s ICU beds, according to the Department of Health’s metrics. Officials say 46% of the state’s hospital beds and 27% of its ICU beds are still available.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, as the state’s total remained at 248.

County rundown for Tuesday:

In Pennington County, 442 of 2,667 people (+44) are contagious or 16.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.2%.

For people in Meade County, 116 of 638 people (+6) are contagious or 18.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.9%.

In Lawrence County, 104 of 487 people (+12) are contagious or 21.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 86 of 341 (+1) people are contagious or 25.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.9%.

In Custer County, 29 of 198 people (+2) are contagious or 14.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.4%.

In Butte County, 41 of 136 (+4) people are contagious or 30.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.5%.

For people in Fall River County, 13 of 106 (+1) people are contagious or 12.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.6%.

In Jackson County, 8 of 38 people (+/-0) are contagious or 21.% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 5.5%.

For people in Haakon County, 7 of 33 (+/-0) people are contagious or 21.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.8%.

In Bennett County, 13 of 77 (+/-0) people are contagious or 16.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.8%.

For people in Ziebach County, 9 of 68 (+1) people are contagious or 13.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.4%.

