Spearfish Police apprehend missing goat, return it to owner

Spearfish Police Department received a call about a goat walking down Elkhorn Peak Lane.
Spearfish Police Department received a call about a goat walking down Elkhorn Peak Lane.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Spearfish police responded to a call to help a kid Friday evening. And this kid had four legs.

Spearfish Police Department received a call about a goat walking down Elkhorn Peak Lane.

Officer Dustin Ruvolo located “Dog," the name of the goat, and safely got him back to his owner who lived on Maitland Road. Police asked a few livestock owners in the area to track the correct owner of Dog.

Dog’s owner said the goat got its name because its behavior is similar to a canine.

“The goat was successfully returned to his owner,” SPD said in a Facebook post. “It appears that Officer Ruvolo has made a new friend.”

On Friday evening (10-2-2020) the Spearfish Police Department dispatch center received a call reference a goat walking...

Posted by Spearfish Police Department on Monday, October 5, 2020

