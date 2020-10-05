Some Ups and Downs with Temps, but No Rain!
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A couple of weak fronts will move through the northern plains, but no rainfall is expected.
Even with the frontal passages, temperatures will remain above normal - normally, our highs are in the 60s, but we’ll be in the 70s and 80s this week.
There are signs of a strong system moving through the plains Sunday night and Monday - maybe a chance of rain then, stay tuned!
