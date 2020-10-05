Advertisement

September 2020 traffic breaks record for Devils Tower

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROOKS COUNTY, W.Y. (KOTA) - Many travelers made their way to Devils Tower last month, making it a record-breaking month for the national park.

September 2020 was the busiest September to date. Devils Tower National Monument saw 27,550 vehicles, or approximately 74,135 recreation visits, last month, according to park officials.

Compared to September 2019, September 2020 shows an 18% increase in traffic to the park.

Because the park closed for two months due to COVID-19, numbers for 2020 are down 9.6% from the same period last year.

After Little Devils Tower closed March 22 to May 21, visitation has been slightly higher than the same period in 2019.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through September):

  • 2020 – 385,140
  • 2019 – 426,111
  • 2018 – 440,588
  • 2017 – 469,136
  • 2016 – 461,655
  • 2015 – 448,240

The nation’s first national monument, is 1,374 acres and was at 70% staffing this summer.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Urban hen supports still don’t know if bird is the word

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Urban hens vote delayed

News

Fire Prevention Week focuses on kitchen fires

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Fire Prevention Week

News

History of Boarding School in Rapid City

Updated: 8 hours ago
History of Native American treatment in Rapid City

News

Nanopareil

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Transportation plan looking to move south

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Special session in Pierre

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Pennington County Auditors Office sees strong early voting turnout

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Mohler wants to remind everyone voting absentee to make sure to sign the back of the envelope before sending it in.

News

Rapid City planners look to expand roadways southeast

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Rapid City, more than 80 thousand people and growing, while some cities are growing up Rapid City is growing out.

News

Large equity firm purchases South Dakota Mines company

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Nanopareil was started back in 2006 and is an advanced materials company that works with nanofibers.

News

Families return to pediatricians for checkups and vaccines

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Earlier in the pandemic, fewer families were visiting pediatricians and now it’s time to get their flu shot.

News

Spearfish Police apprehend missing goat, return it to owner

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Spearfish Police Department received a call about a goat walking down Elkhorn Peak Lane.