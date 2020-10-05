Advertisement

Pennington County Auditors Office sees strong early voting turnout

After voting, voters take their ballot and put it in this box.
After voting, voters take their ballot and put it in this box.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This year the Pennington County Auditor’s Office sent out more than 21,000 absentee ballots with close to 100 more applications coming in every day which Auditor Cindy Mohler says is a lot for this early in the election cycle.

Around this time in 2016, the last presidential election year the auditor’s office says they had only sent out 5,000 absentee ballots.

And it’s not just the absentee voting that has increased, 3,400 Pennington County voters have already shown up for Early In-Person Voting, double the 1,700 voters at this point in time back in 2016.

Overall, the office has seen more than 4,500 new registered voters this year.

And Mohler says for those waiting to vote on election day, the office is getting an overwhelming number of calls for people wanting to volunteer at the polls.

“We’ve never had so many people call and ask if they can be used at one of the polling locations and so we’ve got a nice list of backups for if people get sick or decide if they can’t or don’t want to work on election day," says Mohler.

Mohler wants to remind everyone voting absentee to make sure to sign the back of the envelope before sending it in.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Urban hen supports still don’t know if bird is the word

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Urban hens vote delayed

News

Fire Prevention Week focuses on kitchen fires

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Fire Prevention Week

News

History of Boarding School in Rapid City

Updated: 8 hours ago
History of Native American treatment in Rapid City

News

Nanopareil

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Transportation plan looking to move south

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Special session in Pierre

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rapid City planners look to expand roadways southeast

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Rapid City, more than 80 thousand people and growing, while some cities are growing up Rapid City is growing out.

News

Large equity firm purchases South Dakota Mines company

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Nanopareil was started back in 2006 and is an advanced materials company that works with nanofibers.

News

Families return to pediatricians for checkups and vaccines

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Earlier in the pandemic, fewer families were visiting pediatricians and now it’s time to get their flu shot.

News

Spearfish Police apprehend missing goat, return it to owner

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Spearfish Police Department received a call about a goat walking down Elkhorn Peak Lane.