Advertisement

Justices reject South Dakota’s only death row inmate’s case

Back in 2000, Briley Piper and two other men, Elijah Page and Darrell Hoadley, took part in the murder of Chester Allan Poage in Higgins Gulch outside of Spearfish.
Back in 2000, Briley Piper and two other men, Elijah Page and Darrell Hoadley, took part in the murder of Chester Allan Poage in Higgins Gulch outside of Spearfish.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Supreme Court refused on Monday to take up an appeal from South Dakota’s only death row inmate, who was sentenced to death after he pleaded guilty to taking part in a torture killing 20 years ago.

The court did not comment in leaving in place the death sentence for Briley Piper, an Alaska man who was one of three people convicted in the killing of Chester Allen Poage of Spearfish, South Dakota. One has been executed and the other is serving a life sentence in prison.

Prosecutors said the three men were high on methamphetamine and LSD when they decided to burglarize Poage’s home. The episode ended with the men stoning Poage to death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Urban hen supports still don’t know if bird is the word

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Urban hens vote delayed

News

Fire Prevention Week focuses on kitchen fires

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Fire Prevention Week

News

History of Boarding School in Rapid City

Updated: 8 hours ago
History of Native American treatment in Rapid City

News

Nanopareil

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Transportation plan looking to move south

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Special session in Pierre

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Pennington County Auditors Office sees strong early voting turnout

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Mohler wants to remind everyone voting absentee to make sure to sign the back of the envelope before sending it in.

News

Rapid City planners look to expand roadways southeast

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Rapid City, more than 80 thousand people and growing, while some cities are growing up Rapid City is growing out.

News

Large equity firm purchases South Dakota Mines company

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Nanopareil was started back in 2006 and is an advanced materials company that works with nanofibers.

News

Families return to pediatricians for checkups and vaccines

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Earlier in the pandemic, fewer families were visiting pediatricians and now it’s time to get their flu shot.

News

Spearfish Police apprehend missing goat, return it to owner

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Spearfish Police Department received a call about a goat walking down Elkhorn Peak Lane.