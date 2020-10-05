Advertisement

Camaro crashes into electrical pole in downtown Rapid City

A Camaro crashed with an electrical pole at Fifth Street and St. Joseph Street Monday.
A Camaro crashed with an electrical pole at Fifth Street and St. Joseph Street Monday.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - UPDATE, 1:37 p.m.

Rapid City Police have provided updates for a Camaro that crashed into an electrical pole in downtown Rapid City.

The two-vehicle accident happened at noon Monday. A Chevrolet Camaro was northbound on Fifth Street. Rapid City police said the Camaro was speeding when it “side-swiped” a pickup truck, ran off the road and into an electrical pole.

The Camaro’s two passengers escaped the accident with non-life-threatening injuries. One of them was transferred to the hospital. The driver of the pickup didn’t have serious injuries either, police said.

Black Hills Energy is now inspecting the electrical pole damages.

A vehicle struck an electrical pole in downtown Rapid City Monday.

At noon on the corner of Fifth Street and St. Joeseph Street, Rapid City Police Department and Rapid City Fire Department arrived on the scene.

The front of an orange Chevrolet Camaro smashed into the electrical pole. There were two people in the car. Injuries were not fatal.

The electrical pole is still standing. It was cracked and splintered, though. Traffic flow wasn’t disrupted.

RCDP and RFD are investigating right now. Follow for more updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Urban hen supports still don’t know if bird is the word

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Urban hens vote delayed

News

Fire Prevention Week focuses on kitchen fires

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Fire Prevention Week

News

History of Boarding School in Rapid City

Updated: 8 hours ago
History of Native American treatment in Rapid City

News

Nanopareil

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Transportation plan looking to move south

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Special session in Pierre

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Pennington County Auditors Office sees strong early voting turnout

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Mohler wants to remind everyone voting absentee to make sure to sign the back of the envelope before sending it in.

News

Rapid City planners look to expand roadways southeast

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Rapid City, more than 80 thousand people and growing, while some cities are growing up Rapid City is growing out.

News

Large equity firm purchases South Dakota Mines company

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Nanopareil was started back in 2006 and is an advanced materials company that works with nanofibers.

News

Families return to pediatricians for checkups and vaccines

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Earlier in the pandemic, fewer families were visiting pediatricians and now it’s time to get their flu shot.

News

Spearfish Police apprehend missing goat, return it to owner

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Spearfish Police Department received a call about a goat walking down Elkhorn Peak Lane.