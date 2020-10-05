Camaro crashes into electrical pole in downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - UPDATE, 1:37 p.m.

Rapid City Police have provided updates for a Camaro that crashed into an electrical pole in downtown Rapid City.

The two-vehicle accident happened at noon Monday. A Chevrolet Camaro was northbound on Fifth Street. Rapid City police said the Camaro was speeding when it “side-swiped” a pickup truck, ran off the road and into an electrical pole.

The Camaro’s two passengers escaped the accident with non-life-threatening injuries. One of them was transferred to the hospital. The driver of the pickup didn’t have serious injuries either, police said.

Black Hills Energy is now inspecting the electrical pole damages.

A vehicle struck an electrical pole in downtown Rapid City Monday.

At noon on the corner of Fifth Street and St. Joeseph Street, Rapid City Police Department and Rapid City Fire Department arrived on the scene.

The front of an orange Chevrolet Camaro smashed into the electrical pole. There were two people in the car. Injuries were not fatal.

The electrical pole is still standing. It was cracked and splintered, though. Traffic flow wasn’t disrupted.

RCDP and RFD are investigating right now. Follow for more updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.