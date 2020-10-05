Advertisement

181 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Monday

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 181 new COVID-19 cases in the state Monday.

The 181 new cases bring the state total to 24,598. Of that total, 4,274 are currently active, marking another increase in active cases.

The state also reported an increase in current hospitalizations to 241, up to nine from Sunday. In total, 1,642 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Total recoveries increased to 20,076.

The state didn’t report any new deaths. The death toll remains at 248.

Total recoveries is now at 20,076, up from Sunday (19,902).

County rundown for Monday:

In Pennington County, 442 of 2,623 people (+16) are contagious or 16.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.1%.

For people in Meade County, 126 of 632 people (+5) are contagious or 19.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.8%.

In Lawrence County, 100 of 475 people (+9) are contagious or 21.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 9.8%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 99 of 325 (+1) people are contagious or 29.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.6%.

In Custer County, 27 of 196 people (+/-0) are contagious or 13.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.4%.

In Butte County, 41 of 132 (+5) people are contagious or 31.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.3%.

For people in Fall River County, 14 of 105 (+/-0) people are contagious or 13.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.5%.

In Jackson County, 8 of 38 people (+/-0) are contagious or 21.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 5.5%.

For people in Haakon County, 8 of 33 (+/-0) people are contagious or 24.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.8%.

In Bennett County, 14 of 77 (+/-0) people are contagious or 18.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.8%.

For people in Ziebach County, 8 of 67 (+/-0) people are contagious or 11.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.4%.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Urban hen supports still don’t know if bird is the word

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Urban hens vote delayed

News

Fire Prevention Week focuses on kitchen fires

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Fire Prevention Week

News

History of Boarding School in Rapid City

Updated: 8 hours ago
History of Native American treatment in Rapid City

News

Nanopareil

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Transportation plan looking to move south

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Special session in Pierre

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Pennington County Auditors Office sees strong early voting turnout

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Mohler wants to remind everyone voting absentee to make sure to sign the back of the envelope before sending it in.

News

Rapid City planners look to expand roadways southeast

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Rapid City, more than 80 thousand people and growing, while some cities are growing up Rapid City is growing out.

News

Large equity firm purchases South Dakota Mines company

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Nanopareil was started back in 2006 and is an advanced materials company that works with nanofibers.

News

Families return to pediatricians for checkups and vaccines

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Earlier in the pandemic, fewer families were visiting pediatricians and now it’s time to get their flu shot.

News

Spearfish Police apprehend missing goat, return it to owner

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Spearfish Police Department received a call about a goat walking down Elkhorn Peak Lane.