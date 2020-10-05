181 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 181 new COVID-19 cases in the state Monday.

The 181 new cases bring the state total to 24,598. Of that total, 4,274 are currently active, marking another increase in active cases.

The state also reported an increase in current hospitalizations to 241, up to nine from Sunday. In total, 1,642 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

The state didn’t report any new deaths. The death toll remains at 248.

Total recoveries is now at 20,076, up from Sunday (19,902).

County rundown for Monday:

In Pennington County, 442 of 2,623 people (+16) are contagious or 16.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.1%.

For people in Meade County, 126 of 632 people (+5) are contagious or 19.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.8%.

In Lawrence County, 100 of 475 people (+9) are contagious or 21.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 9.8%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 99 of 325 (+1) people are contagious or 29.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.6%.

In Custer County, 27 of 196 people (+/-0) are contagious or 13.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.4%.

In Butte County, 41 of 132 (+5) people are contagious or 31.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.3%.

For people in Fall River County, 14 of 105 (+/-0) people are contagious or 13.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.5%.

In Jackson County, 8 of 38 people (+/-0) are contagious or 21.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 5.5%.

For people in Haakon County, 8 of 33 (+/-0) people are contagious or 24.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.8%.

In Bennett County, 14 of 77 (+/-0) people are contagious or 18.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.8%.

For people in Ziebach County, 8 of 67 (+/-0) people are contagious or 11.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.4%.

