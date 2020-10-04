Warm and breezy Monday; near 80 on Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We hit our first day in the 70s for October of 2020, and we are expected to hit a few more days within the next week. We will have the official high temperature today in about two hours.

What a perfect way to end the weekend with clear blue skies and temperatures in the 70s for most of us. Wind speeds were calm too which made it easier to enjoy the outdoors, and temperatures into the overnight will be mild. Overnight tonight skies will remain clear, although we may see a hazier sky from the wild fire smoke from Montana and California. Wild fire smoke will stick around Monday afternoon, but will move on for the day on Tuesday. A return of smoke will come toward the end of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to near 80 degrees on Tuesday with more sunshine in the forecast, and we will see above average temperatures for much of next week and into next weekend. Dry pattern persists this week, but we will see a chance for some rainfall next weekend with a disturbance moving through the region on Sunday. Just a reminder, we only saw three 70 degree days for the month of October in 2019, so it will be interesting to see how many days we can hit in the 70s this week!

