Victim Specialists see slight increase in caseload

Working hard at his computer helping victims.
Working hard at his computer helping victims.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Victim Specialist for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Scott Hultgren has been helping victims and the family of victims by providing all types of support.

This position is to help families have a contact point to get case updates, information about the process, and financial or other resources to help out.

But with the increase in crime, Hultgren himself has four cases that he’s working on with another victim specialist handling other cases.

“Everybody’s been busy with different parts and it’s kind of unusual to have more than one homicide, survivor of homicide, case on the docket or on your dashboard and some of those cases have multiple secondary victims who are surviving family members so that’s a little unusual," says Hultgren.

As well as homicide, Hultgren works with victims of other serious crimes like assault, robbery, and missing persons. Helping those families get the resources they need.

