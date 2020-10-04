Advertisement

Ex-pro baseball player sought in woman’s killing found dead

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Charlie Haeger pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2009, in Cincinnati.
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Charlie Haeger pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2009, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/Al Behrman)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:29 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSALE, Ariz. (AP) — A former professional baseball player sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in a Phoenix suburb was found dead Saturday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Grand Canyon, police said.

The body of Charles Haeger, 37, was discovered about 4 p.m. on a trail along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona, Sgt. Ben Hoster, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman said in a statement Saturday night.

Police were seeking Haeger on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting Friday, Hoster said.

The victim was identified by police Saturday night as Danielle Breed, 34. Breed owned The Tipsy Coyote Bar and Grill in Scottsdale, the Arizona Republic reported.

Earlier Saturday, Haeger’s unoccupied vehicle was found near Flagstaff in northern Arizona, police said. Flagstaff is 118 miles north of Scottsdale.

According to mlb.com, Haeger was a pitcher drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2001, and he played 83 innings in the the major leagues. His career included stints with the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations.

Hoster said investigators determined that a male roommate of the victim heard gunshots when he returned to the residence Friday and that moments later Haeger emerged from the victim’s bedroom with a handgun.

“Haeger then pointed the handgun at the roommate. The roommate quickly escaped out of the back of the residence, and he was able to get a neighbor to call 911,” Hoster said in a statement.

Responding police found the victim dead in her bedroom, Hoster said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

COVID threat could rise heading into holiday season

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
A study from Massachusetts General Hospital found that easing pandemic social distancing measures immediately erased public health gains against the virus.

National

Now Cat. 2, Hurricane Delta roars toward Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta is expected to hammer parts of southeastern Mexico already drenched by Tropical Storm Gamma before making landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast around Friday.

Coronavirus

Fight breaks out after airline passenger refuses to wear face mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KSL Staff
The passenger, who had been wearing a face shield, was escorted off the flight and cited for disorderly conduct.

National

Caught on video: Argument over face mask turns into scuffle on board plane

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The passenger, who had been wearing a face shield, was escorted off the flight and cited for disorderly conduct.

National

Stairwell collapse at Houston construction site kills 3 workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
It's not clear what caused the fatal industrial accident.

Latest News

National

Mom accused of driving drunk, crashing into NY home with 3 kids in car

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By News 12 Long Island Staff
Police say the suspect lost control of her car and slammed into the kitchen of a New York home.

National

Security video shows car, allegedly driven by drunken woman, plow though NY home's kitchen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Police say the suspect lost control of her car and slammed into the kitchen of a New York home.

Coronavirus

White House nixes updated FDA guidelines on vaccine approval

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House has blocked new Food and Drug Administration guidelines on bringing potential vaccines for COVID-19 to market that would almost certainly have prevented their approval before the Nov. 3 election.

News

Urban hen supports still don’t know if bird is the word

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Urban hens vote delayed

National

Goodell: Forfeits possible for NFL virus protocol violations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL was forced to adjust its Week 4 schedule when Tennessee had the league’s first coronavirus outbreak and New England and Kansas City each had a player test positive.

National

Delta grows into hurricane in Caribbean; eyes Yucatan, Cuba

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta is forecast to make landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast around Friday.