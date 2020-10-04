Advertisement

Construction continues on new arena at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

The expansion continues as the work outside finishes up and moves inside.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center’s expansion continues as the work outside finishes up and moves inside.

Construction on the new arena began over a year ago and now the exterior of the building has completely taken shape. The civic center’s executive director said despite the pandemic, the arena is still on track to be done around the end of September 2021. Currently, much of the construction is happening on the outside of the building. Before long though, the building will close to the eyes of the public and work will continue inside.

“It is coming out of the ground and going up," said Craig Baltzer, executive director of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. "If you do a drive-by every two weeks you see enough difference in the building and this is both good and bad. Soon it’s going to enclosed and all the work will be inside, and you won’t see anything from the outside.”

Baltzer said the roof should be mostly done around January and construction will continue on track barring no big issues or obstacles.

