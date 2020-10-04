Advertisement

Black Hills Works creates positive people-centered partnerships

These partnerships are important to provide positive working environments and to be inclusive.
These partnerships are important to provide positive working environments and to be inclusive.
These partnerships are important to provide positive working environments and to be inclusive.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A person’s worth can often be tied to their job. But clients of Black Hills Works have their own challenges.

The organization supports people with disabilities and helps them reach their potential. The employment support service helps people build skills for jobs ranging from tourism to food services.

The Director of Employment Support said Black Hills Works partners with businesses to match clients to the best working environments.

“Black Hills works can put together a person-centered training which talks about how people like to be treated which is typically no different," said Heather Jansen, Black Hills Works director of employment support. “For instance, if you’re working with somebody in a wheelchair, don’t lean on their equipment, different things like that.”

Jansen said these partnerships are important to provide positive working environments and to be inclusive.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Urban hen supports still don’t know if bird is the word

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Urban hens vote delayed

News

Fire Prevention Week focuses on kitchen fires

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Fire Prevention Week

News

History of Boarding School in Rapid City

Updated: 8 hours ago
History of Native American treatment in Rapid City

News

Nanopareil

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Transportation plan looking to move south

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Special session in Pierre

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Pennington County Auditors Office sees strong early voting turnout

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Mohler wants to remind everyone voting absentee to make sure to sign the back of the envelope before sending it in.

News

Rapid City planners look to expand roadways southeast

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Rapid City, more than 80 thousand people and growing, while some cities are growing up Rapid City is growing out.

News

Large equity firm purchases South Dakota Mines company

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Nanopareil was started back in 2006 and is an advanced materials company that works with nanofibers.

News

Families return to pediatricians for checkups and vaccines

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Earlier in the pandemic, fewer families were visiting pediatricians and now it’s time to get their flu shot.

News

Spearfish Police apprehend missing goat, return it to owner

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Spearfish Police Department received a call about a goat walking down Elkhorn Peak Lane.