Sturgis Buffalo Chip passes milestone in charitable donations

Sturgis Buffalo Chip campground entrance.
Sturgis Buffalo Chip campground entrance.(Sunday Miller)
By Sunday Miller
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With attendance at the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally capturing national attention, this year’s rally helped the Sturgis Buffalo Chip reach a new milestone.

Raising more than $201,000 this year, the Buffalo Chip was able to reach $1 million in total charitable donations, thanks to rally-goers.

The money raised during their 2020 Music and Motorcycle Festival is going to children in need, veterans, and the local community.

The President and CEO of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip said this was probably the best rally they’ve ever had.

“People are doing it out of their own goodness, their own heart, their own pocketbook, so you’ve got money there that’s going to the actual benefit of the children and you can see the benefit that you’re providing, it’s not going into some fund some place and paying out a bunch of salaries, and rent, and mortgage payments, and that sort of thing, it’s going right to the kids, right to the people,” said Rod Woodruff, president and CEO of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

Woodruff said it was a pleasure presenting the checks, and he looks forward to giving even bigger checks next year.

