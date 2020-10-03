Advertisement

Ooky Spooky Haunted House

Are you brave enough to endure the horrors.
Are you brave enough to endure the horrors.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 2, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a spooky season at the Rushmore Mall and that means visitors can scare up a good time at a haunted house.

The DeCory’s Haunted House has been scaring people for years and this year’s fright fest has been completely renovated with 26 brand new structures.

The 30,000 square foot space features spooky twists and turns leading visitors through 36 rooms of pulse-pounding horror.

DeCoreys Entertainment executive director Adonis Saltes says something else is new this year, masks, and not the kind you normally think of on Halloween.

“Some of the COVID restrictions we have in place is we are going to be requiring masks if you don’t have one that’s ok we will provide one for you. We’ll do temperature checks at the door, we’ll socially distance the lines as best as possible, and every thirty minutes we’ll shut down the haunted house and we are going to sanitize all touchable areas. So we are going to do our best and the only thing you are going to need to worry about is getting scared," says Saltes.

The haunted house opens on Friday night, here is a link to their website.

