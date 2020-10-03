A car tries to make a U-turn on Interstate I-90 and collides with semi-truck

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier Friday, traffic on the I-90 was backed up between exit 60 and 61 after a car collided with a semi-truck.

Shortly before one this afternoon, South Dakota Highway Patrol says an 86 year old man in a 2017 Subaru Outback was trying to make a u-turn in the middle of the highway.

The driver pulled out in front of a semi-truck going eastbound on I-90 and, the two vehicles collided.

The 60 old man driving the semi-truck had no injuries, but the man driving the Subaru was taken to a rapid city hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

