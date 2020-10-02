Advertisement

Sturgis snow plows become canvas for middle schooler’s art

Students from Sturgis Williams Middle School painted plows.
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - About a dozen students from Sturgis Williams Middle School showcased their talents on Wednesday, as part of the Paint the Plows Program.

This is the fifth year the school has teamed up with the Sturgis Public Works Department to provide this program, where students get to showcase their artwork on the plows that will be removing snow across town this winter season.

Six plows were painted this year, and it took students about one day to complete their work.

Some of the featured designs ranged from exotic landmarks, like the pyramids and the leaning tower of Pisa, to sea creatures like dolphins and turtles.

The Director for Public Works says it’s a great project to bring the community together.

“Hopefully, you know when we’re out plowing, little Johnny or Suzzie is you know, sitting in the window going hey mom, dad, that’s the plow I painted. You know here comes my plow, take a little bit of ownership in it. You know it turns a bad situation, nobody likes to go out and plow, and you know, shovel out snow and driveways. So it just kind of puts a little bit better of a spin,” says the director for Sturgis Public Works, Rick Bush.

Bush believes the program will continue to thrive in the upcoming years.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

stimulus

Updated: 9 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

United States Congress debates second COVID relief bill

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
COVID Relief continues to be in limbo at the federal level.

News

Former Rapid City teacher is sentenced after abusing student

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Shea Lindsey hit a student in the head with an exercise ball six times during P.E. class.

News

Local group works to protect Rapid City’s water from harmful mining practices

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
They want to create a recreation area that would protect water throughout the area.

News

Sturgis Snow Plows

Updated: 14 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Free Meals for Students

Updated: 14 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Watershed

Updated: 14 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Homeless Follow Up

Updated: 14 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Lindsey Sentencing

Updated: 14 hours ago
Lindsey Sentencing

News

RCAS School Plan

Updated: 14 hours ago
RCAS School Plan

News

Some Black Hills school districts get free meals

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Free lunch and breakfast for students.