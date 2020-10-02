Advertisement

Spokesperson: Noem wasn’t in close contact to anyone who tested positive

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a GOP event in Sparta, Wis. on Thursday.
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a GOP event in Sparta, Wis. on Thursday.(WCCO)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem recently tested negative for COVID-19 and has not been in close contact to anyone who recently tested positive, according to a spokesperson.

President Donald Trump and several members of his campaign staff have tested positive for the disease. Noem has been active on the campaign trail in support of the president’s reelection bid in recent days. However, spokesperson Ian Fury tells Dakota News Now she is not a close contact to anyone who recently announced they were infected.

Fury also said the governor tested negative on Tuesday night.

“As she has throughout this pandemic, the Governor monitors her symptoms on a daily basis and is tested regularly,” Fury said.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

