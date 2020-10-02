Advertisement

South Dakota nears 4,000 active cases, 386 new cases Friday

The new active cases are the highest the state’s ever seen since data was tracked.
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 386 new COVID-19 cases Friday as active cases near 4,000 in the state.

The 386 new cases bring the state total to 23,522 as active cases increased to 3,987. The new active cases are the highest the state’s ever seen since data was tracked.

The state also reported an increase in current hospitalizations to 220. Overall, 1,588 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Total recoveries increased as well from Thursday to 19,298.

The state reported one new death increasing the death toll to 237. A woman in her 80s who resided in Fall River County died from the infection.

County rundown for Friday:

In Pennington County, 438 of 2,516 people (+37) are contagious or 17.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.8%.

For people in Meade County, 103 of 597 people (+13) are contagious or 20% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.4%.

In Lawrence County, 101 of 449 people (+7) are contagious or 23.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 9.5%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 104 of 325 (+13) people are contagious or 32% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.7%.

In Custer County, 28 of 196 people (+1) are contagious or 14.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.7%.

In Butte County, 39 of 123 (+2) people are contagious or 31.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.9%.

For people in Fall River County, 13 of 100 (+1) people are contagious or 13% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.2%. One person died in this county, officials reported today.

In Jackson County, 9 of 37 people (+/-0) are contagious or 24.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 5.5%.

For people in Haakon County, 9 of 29 (+1) people are contagious or 31% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7%.

In Bennett County, 11 of 72 (+3) people are contagious or 15.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.4%.

For people in Ziebach County, 4 of 63 (+/-0)people are contagious or 6.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.9%.

