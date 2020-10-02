Old motel turned new apartments; Corral Motel opens for business

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two years ago, Lorraine Fuss purchased the Corral Motel in North Rapid City with plans to refurbish the space and turn it into long-term affordable housing.

“I took on this project knowing it was going to be a lot of work and I started, unfortunately, it took me two years, but I’m so happy to finally announce that the property is open and it’s complete," says Fuss.

The Corral Motel offers 21 fully furnished apartments, all with unique themes.

“The way we remodeled is I had contractors use a lot of the recycled material from junkyards, thrift stores, garage sales. So the artwork and many of the materials are reused, refurbished and each room has its own unique characteristics to it and it’s own design," says Fuss.

Since the apartments are former motel rooms the spaces may be small but they’re packed with style, creating a distinctive flair for affordable housing on the North Side.

“Well, I was really happy to do my part and be able to create housing in Rapid City when we don’t have enough so I was super excited about making the project as unique as I could and making it really safe, cozy, and comfortable place to live," says Fuss.

This new remodel is one among many on the North Side of town including Dakota Market Square, surrounding hotels, and East North Street itself.

If you are interested in living here you can email Lorraine Fuss at lorrainefuss@yahoo.com or call her at (605) 430-3449 for more information.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.