Advertisement

Local group works to protect Rapid City’s water from harmful mining practices

They want to create a recreation area that would protect water throughout the area.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills is known as a tourism hot-spot and one group wants to make sure the waterways stay that way.

The Rapid Creek Watershed Action group spoke at Rapid City’s Legal and Finance Committee meeting on Wednesday.

They want to create a recreation area that would protect water throughout the area.

The idea started because of potential mining near Pactola.

Justin Herreman is the spokesperson for Rapid Creek Watershed Action and says mining the area would create water issues for more than just Rapid City and likened it to the problems seen in Flint, Michigan.

The Legal and Finance Committee passed the resolution asking for the city’s support with a 5-0 vote but City Council President Laura Armstrong says the work isn’t done.

“This needs to have a little bit more teeth than what we initially passed. So, there might be some people that are confused, ‘didn’t we already talk about this?’, so this is related but bigger and different and better," said Armstrong. "We can’t bathe without it, we can’t drink without it, we can’t cook without it, we have an obligation to protect this.”

The resolution now moves to the full city council.

If it passes, Herreman said it would show South Dakota’s lawmakers that there’s a need to take action.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

United States Congress debates second COVID relief bill

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
COVID Relief continues to be in limbo at the federal level.

News

Former Rapid City teacher is sentenced after abusing student

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Shea Lindsey hit a student in the head with an exercise ball six times during P.E. class.

News

Sturgis Snow Plows

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Free Meals for Students

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Watershed

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Homeless Follow Up

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Lindsey Sentencing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lindsey Sentencing

News

RCAS School Plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
RCAS School Plan

News

Free lunches for students in the Meade and Lead-Deadwood School District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Free lunch and breakfast for students.

News

Middle and high school students who attend RCAS will move from level two to level one

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Middle and high school students who attend Rapid City area schools will move to level one.