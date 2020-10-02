Gov. Noem wasn’t in close contact to anyone who tested positive, regularly tests for COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem recently tested negative for COVID-19 and has not been in close contact with anyone who recently tested positive, according to a spokesperson.

President Donald Trump and several members of his campaign staff have tested positive for the disease. Noem has been active on the campaign trail in support of the president’s reelection bid in recent days. However, spokesperson Ian Fury tells Dakota News Now she is not a close contact to anyone who recently announced they were infected.

Fury also said the governor tested negative on Tuesday night.

.@govkristinoem tested negative on Tuesday night. She is not a close contact of anyone who has tested positive, including the president. As she has throughout this pandemic, the Governor monitors her symptoms on a daily basis and is tested regularly. — Ian Fury (@IanTFury) October 2, 2020

“As she has throughout this pandemic, the Governor monitors her symptoms on a daily basis and is tested regularly,” Fury said.

Gov. Noem tweeted Friday morning she and Bryon are praying for the President, First Lady, their entire family and everyone fighting the virus.

Bryon and I are praying for President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, their entire family, and everyone fighting this virus. America is stronger together, and together we will get through this. https://t.co/0W0MA0sMyt — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) October 2, 2020

