Crews battling suspected arson fire on Rosebud Reservation

“Puzzle Fire” is burning near the town of Rosebud
The "Puzzle Fire" near Rosebud in south central South Dakota.
The "Puzzle Fire" near Rosebud in south central South Dakota.(Dakota News Now)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROSEBUD INDIAN RESERVATION, S.D. (KOTA) - Crews from multiple agencies are working to contain a suspected arson fire on the Rosebud Indian Reservation

Crews estimate the “Puzzle Fire” near Crazy Horse Valley by the town of Rosebud is between 75 and 125 acres as of Friday afternoon.

Rosebud Sioux Tribe President Rodney Bordeaux said the fire is difficult to access. He said the fire is confined to a canyon, and the terrain makes using trucks more difficult.

Four or five families have left their homes. As of Friday afternoon, there are no reports of injuries, or any structures on fire.

Bordeaux said the tribal police suspect arson and have made three arrests so far.

“So, I just told the law enforcement, just go after them,” said Bordeaux. “We have to stop these individuals. And they almost caught one of them, coming out of the canyons. He was running out, so they chased him on foot.”

Bordeaux said several fires have popped up on the reservation recently because it has been so dry and he said mainly grasses and ponderosa pines are burning.

On the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, several crews are currently battling the Singing Horse fire.

