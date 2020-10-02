Advertisement

Cooler Saturday; Warmer trend kicks off Sunday

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 7 year anniversary of Winter Storm Atlas is this Saturday which resulted in tremendous amounts of damage with downed trees and power lines and a considerable amount of livestock lost. The winter storm dropped 2-3 feet of snow in some areas in some areas of the Black Hills. Now lets flash back to October 2019 for a moment: Only three 70 degree days in the entire month and 7.8 inches of snow on top of the cooler temperatures.

We are tracking well above normal temperatures through much of next week, and the warmer trend may continue into the third week of October. Next week alone may beat the three 70 degree days we saw for the entire month of October back in 2019. On top of the warmer trend, drier conditions are expected for at least the next 6-10 days which will increase the fire weather risk during that time. Dry conditions, warm temperatures and gusty winds are the main ingredients for making a critical fire danger day.

Normal for this time of year is around 65° and temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 70s for much of next week. This will be a great opportunity to get outdoors and absorb some of the warmth before it begins to slip away!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A breezy Friday afternoon sets us up for a cool Saturday

Updated: 49 minutes ago

Forecast

Scattered clouds with a shower chance Friday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 60s for many.

Forecast

A little warmer Friday

Updated: 18 hours ago

Forecast

A crisp, cool Fall day today; Warmer Tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:57 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:50 AM CDT

Forecast

Cooler with much less wind Thursday

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 50s across KOTA Territory

Forecast

Cooler with less wind Thursday

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT

Forecast

Very windy and a little cooler today

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:45 AM CDT

Forecast

Cooler and windy for Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Wind gusts could reach 50 mph or higher.