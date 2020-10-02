Cooler Saturday; Warmer trend kicks off Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 7 year anniversary of Winter Storm Atlas is this Saturday which resulted in tremendous amounts of damage with downed trees and power lines and a considerable amount of livestock lost. The winter storm dropped 2-3 feet of snow in some areas in some areas of the Black Hills. Now lets flash back to October 2019 for a moment: Only three 70 degree days in the entire month and 7.8 inches of snow on top of the cooler temperatures.

We are tracking well above normal temperatures through much of next week, and the warmer trend may continue into the third week of October. Next week alone may beat the three 70 degree days we saw for the entire month of October back in 2019. On top of the warmer trend, drier conditions are expected for at least the next 6-10 days which will increase the fire weather risk during that time. Dry conditions, warm temperatures and gusty winds are the main ingredients for making a critical fire danger day.

Normal for this time of year is around 65° and temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 70s for much of next week. This will be a great opportunity to get outdoors and absorb some of the warmth before it begins to slip away!

