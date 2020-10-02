Democratic nominee Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden have tested negative for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden campaign says Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden have tested negative for coronavirus.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been tested for the coronavirus in the wake of President Donald Trump’s infection and is awaiting results.

That’s according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal discussions.

Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week.

It’s unclear if Biden will appear at his scheduled campaign events later in the day. The Democrat’s campaign is expected to announce the results of Biden’s test and his travel plans later Friday.

During the debate, there were heated clashes over the Trump's handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.

