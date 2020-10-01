Advertisement

Urban chickens ordinance moves on to City Council

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Regardless of whether the chicken or the egg came first, backyard birds have long been the source of controversy in Rapid City and today was no exception.

The Legal and Finance Committee met Wednesday where they discussed the introduction and first reading of an ordinance to allow the keeping of hens on certain residential properties within Rapid City. The ordinance was met with both approval.

“Happy to know that I wasn’t the only one to call over to Sioux Falls. There hasn’t been any significant personal property evaluation that has gone downhill, there are no mass salmonella outbreaks going on over there," said Laura Armstrong, City Council, Ward 5. "This is an opportunity for us to do something new and cool and innovative.”

And opposition.

“We are all very stressed out right now about a lot of things going on, understandably so, based on that and everything else that I’ve observed and heard, it seems to me that the time to bring on something like this is when things are better and a lot more warm and fuzzy," said Pat Jones, City Council, Ward 1.

The first reading passed with a 3-2 vote. It will now move onto the full City Council for another first reading.

