South Dakota Women’s Prison cluster undergoes third mass testing, more cases found

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Corrections in conjunction with the Department of Health conducted a third mass testing event at the South Dakota Women’s Prison.

DOC tested one housing unit for COVID-19. Of Unit E, 28 or 87 inmates or 32.2% tested positive this week.

There remains only one active case among the inmates that tested positive during the first round of mass testing at the Pierre Community Work Center last month. The rest of the inmates have since recovered.

The inmates that tested positive during the second round of mass testing in housing units C and D remain on isolation status.

In total, 216 inmates in Pierre have tested positive, there have been 253 negative tests, and 117 have recovered. The majority of positive cases have experienced only mild symptoms.

One inmate was hospitalized and has since recovered, DOC said.

