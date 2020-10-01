Advertisement

South Dakota Women’s Prison cluster undergoes third mass testing, more cases found

There remains only one active case among the inmates that tested positive during the first round of mass testing at the Pierre Community Work Center last month.
There remains only one active case among the inmates that tested positive during the first round of mass testing at the Pierre Community Work Center last month.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Corrections in conjunction with the Department of Health conducted a third mass testing event at the South Dakota Women’s Prison.

DOC tested one housing unit for COVID-19. Of Unit E, 28 or 87 inmates or 32.2% tested positive this week.

There remains only one active case among the inmates that tested positive during the first round of mass testing at the Pierre Community Work Center last month. The rest of the inmates have since recovered.

The inmates that tested positive during the second round of mass testing in housing units C and D remain on isolation status.

In total, 216 inmates in Pierre have tested positive, there have been 253 negative tests, and 117 have recovered. The majority of positive cases have experienced only mild symptoms.

One inmate was hospitalized and has since recovered, DOC said.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Paint the Plows program in Sturgis

Updated: moments ago
|
By Cali Montana
Students in Sturgis got to express themselves and paint snow plows.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Gov. Noem continues multi-state appearances for President Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
On Oct. 9, a Gov. Noem will be featured as the keynote speaker. Per usual, she will address her leadership during COVID-19 in South Dakota and the Constitution.

News

School of Mines tops list of affordable engineering schools for third year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The College Factual placed South Dakota Mines as the best engineering school for the money out of 319 similar institutions across the United States in 2021.

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Decision up in air still on 2021 Mount Rushmore fireworks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff and Austin Goss
While there’s a desire, nothing has been set in stone yet, according to Jim Hagen, secretary of tourism.

News

747 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, 13 more deaths in South Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The state reported 28 new hospitalizations and 560 new recoveries. 13 new deaths were also reported in the DOH’s media call.

News

State lawmakers finalize plans for coronavirus funds

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lawmakers have been holding public input sessions in recent weeks as they discuss the best way to address the health and economic crises caused by the pandemic. But as the state looks to spend the bulk of the $1.25 billion in federal funds it received in the spring, Gov. Kristi Noem and some lawmakers have tussled over spending the money.