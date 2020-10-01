School of Mines tops list of affordable engineering schools for third year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It happened again.

The College Factual placed South Dakota Mines as the best engineering school for the money out of 319 similar institutions across the United States in 2021.

South Dakota Mines is among the nation’s leading engineering, science and technology universities that delivers a best-in-class education at an affordable price. Mines graduates earn an average starting salary of more than $66,500 and remain in demand even during the current economic downturn, with a 96% job placement rate in their field of study.

This is the third year in a row College Factual has ranked South Dakota Mines the number one best value engineering school in the nation.

“It’s no surprise that we continue to rank so high in value,” says Mines President Jim Rankin, who is also an alumnus. “It’s true that our graduates earn an excellent return on investment and are also in-demand leaders in their fields. Our graduates are at the forefront of solving society’s most pressing challenges. They are advancing the frontiers of innovation and shaping the future.”

South Dakota Mines ranked very well in several categories examined by College Factual. The university’s civil and environmental engineering program ranked number one for best value. Mines ranked third out of 323 engineering universities for veterans.

College Factual lists its methodology for these rankings here, and it’s not the only higher education ranking organization to give South Dakota Mines high marks.

Niche ranks Mines the top public university in the state of South Dakota and among its top public universities in America.

South Dakota Mines' graduate degrees also rank high in value. The organization EDsmart ranks our online master’s programs among the most affordable in the nation for 2020.

The rankings in fall 2020 come on top of excellent rankings in the spring of 2020 for both undergraduate and graduate programs. Read more here.

