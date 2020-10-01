Advertisement

Scattered clouds with a shower chance Friday

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies clear up overnight and temperatures fall into the 30s for many overnight.

Sunshine starts off the day but clouds develop through the morning and into the afternoon. A few showers will be possible across the area, but many should stay dry. Temperatures will be warmer in the 60s for many. Some clearing is expected near sunset.

Saturday will feature a good amount of sunshine, but it will be cooler and breezy. Highs will be in the 50s as winds could gust up to 30 mph or so. Sunday is the better day of the weekend with sunny skies and highs getting near 70°.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s to near 80° next week with plenty of sunshine. Some wildfire smoke could linger in the sky making things a bit hazy.

