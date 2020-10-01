Advertisement

Paint the Plows program in Sturgis

Students from Sturgis Williams Middle School painted plows.
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - About a dozen students from Sturgis Williams Middle School showcased their talents on Wednesday, as part of the Paint the Plows Program.

This is the fifth year the school has teamed up with the Sturgis Public Works department to provide this program, where students get to showcase their artwork on the plows that will be removing snow across town this winter season.

Six plows were painted this year, and it took students about one day to complete their work.

Some of the featured designs ranged from exotic landmarks, like the pyramids and the leaning tower of Pisa, to sea creatures like dolphins and turtles.

The director for public works says it’s a great project to bring the community together.

“Hopefully, you know when we’re out plowing, little Johnny or Suzzie is you know, sitting in the window going hey mom, dad, that’s the plow I painted. You know here comes my plow, take a little bit of ownership in it. You know it turns a bad situation, nobody likes to go out and plow, and you know, shovel out snow and driveways. So it just kind of puts a little bit better of a spin,” says the director for Sturgis Public Works, Rick Bush.

Bush believes the program will continue to thrive in the upcoming years.

