Free lunches for students in the Meade and Lead-Deadwood School District

STURGIS/LEAD-DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - All Students who attend the Meade School District will receive free breakfast and lunch.

This will go through the end of December or until the funds run out.

The district can do this due to a USDA waiver.

Not only will meals be free, but students' accounts will be refunded for every meal they had in September since school started.

“But I’ve had parents contact me and say that this is more helpful then we know. And so that makes it worth it. I’m just thrilled that we’ve been able to do this for our families,” says the food service director for the Meade school district, Rhonda Ramsdell.

There are no deliveries for those who are doing distance learning in the Meade School District due to the district not having enough personnel.

The Lead-Deadwood School District is also offering free breakfast and lunch to its students.

There is also a grab and go component, so students who are doing remote learning, or even those who are homeschooled, can come to pick up lunches.

Superintendent Dan Leikvold says this is a great opportunity all the way around.

“It’s good for families and their financial situation. It’s good for kids to be able to eat a healthy meal. And it’s good for our school staff. Where they don’t have to deal with the interaction day to day of students all the time in the lunch line punching in their numbers into our system,” says Leikvold.

Students looking to pick up their lunches can get them from 10 to 11 each morning.

Elementary school students can pick up at the elementary school in Deadwood, and middle and high schoolers can pick up lunches at the high school in Lead.

