Advertisement

Decision up in air still on 2021 Mount Rushmore fireworks

Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D., after President Donald Trump spoke.
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D., after President Donald Trump spoke.((AP Photo/Alex Brandon) | Associated Press)
By KOTA Staff and Austin Goss
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mount Rushmore fireworks may happen again in 2021, according to the South Dakota Department of Tourism.

While there’s a desire, nothing has been set in stone yet, according to Jim Hagen, secretary of tourism.

“While nothing official has yet been determined for the 2021 fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore,” Hagen said in an email. “We have a great playbook in place and will be ready to pull off another successful event in cooperation with our federal, state and local partners.”

Hagen said visitors provided positive feedback from the 7,500 spectators that attended the July 3 event. Around 25,00 people requested around 125,000 tickets. This year was the first time in 11 years fireworks happened over the monument.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

747 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, 13 more deaths in South Dakota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The state reported 28 new hospitalizations and 560 new recoveries. 13 new deaths were also reported in the DOH’s media call.

Latest News

News

State lawmakers finalize plans for coronavirus funds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lawmakers have been holding public input sessions in recent weeks as they discuss the best way to address the health and economic crises caused by the pandemic. But as the state looks to spend the bulk of the $1.25 billion in federal funds it received in the spring, Gov. Kristi Noem and some lawmakers have tussled over spending the money.

News

City leaders split over backyard chickens

Updated: 12 hours ago
Some city leaders support allowing citizens to raise hens within city limits. Others disagree. Ultimately, the "ayes" have it...but barely.

News

Crews battle blaze north of Wall

Updated: 12 hours ago
The blaze is now fully contained -- although crews are still working on completely knocking down the fire.

News

Mayor Allender: Growing homelessness causes 'economic damage’ to Rapid City

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Leaders meet to discuss homelessness

News

Youth & Family Services

Updated: 19 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Critical infrastructure workers

Updated: 19 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.