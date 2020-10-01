A crisp, cool Fall day today; Warmer Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunshine, lighter winds and crisp cool air - a great Fall day today. Get outside and enjoy it!

Warmer temperatures return Friday, but one last cold front will bring breezy, cooler weather for Saturday.

A large, sprawling upper level ridge of high pressure will build over the plains next week. This will result in well above normal temperatures and bone dry conditions. We could see highs well on up into the 80s at times next week.

The 30-day outlook for October calls for above normal temperatures and dry conditions.

