747 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, 13 more deaths in South Dakota

The state reported 28 new hospitalizations and 560 new recoveries. 13 new deaths were also reported in the DOH’s media call.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the past 24 hours, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 747 new cases Thursday. This includes cases not yet reported outside of the last 24 hours.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said 245 new cases of the 474 cases reported Thursday, were from Wednesday, but are in with the report today. In the past 24 hours, there have been 502 cases.

The state reported 28 new hospitalizations and 560 new recoveries. 13 new deaths were also reported in the DOH’s media call.

From the call, there are two deaths that happened in Bennett County. And on death in each Beadle, Brule, Custer, Clay, Coddington, Haakon, Hanson, Minnehaha, Tripp, Turner and Union counties.

The state says its COVID-19 dashboard on its website is experiencing a delay in showing the latest cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates once the DOH releases all of Thursday’s case update.

