Advertisement

Very windy and a little cooler today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cold front will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures today. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 pm and an Air Quality Alert is in effect until 7pm for the Rapid City area due to fine dust blowing in the air. Wind gusts to 50 mph or even higher are likely today, especially over western South Dakota.

Winds die down tonight and Thursday looks to be a crisp and cool Fall day with highs in the 50s with lows in the 30s.

Friday will turn warmer, then another front will drop temperatures slightly Saturday. A few sprinkles are possible Friday night as the front moves through, but no measurable precipitation is expected.

A strong upper level ridge of high pressure promises unseasonably warm weather next week, along with dry conditions.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Cooler and windy for Wednesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By David Stradling
Wind gusts could reach 50 mph or higher.

Forecast

A Warmer Day Today, but Cooler Air Returns Tomorrow

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Warmer, but still windy for Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 70s for many.

Forecast

Windy and cool today, but one warm day Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:07 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT

Forecast

Cool and windy on Sunday, isolated afternoon shower possible

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler and windy for Sunday

Forecast

Partly Cloudy and cooler for Sunday

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT

Forecast

Seasonable air moves in Saturday, chilly on Sunday

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
More seasonable temps